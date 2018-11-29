Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Serena Williams wins second straight Wimbledon title: CNN World Sport at 25

With how dominant she's been, and for how long, it's easy to forget the beginning of Serena Williams's caree...

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 6:04 AM
Updated: Nov. 29, 2018 6:04 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

With how dominant she's been, and for how long, it's easy to forget the beginning of Serena Williams's career.

That is, until you remember that her career started off with dominance as well.

Grand Slam Tournaments

Professional tennis

Serena Williams

Sports and recreation

Sports events

Sports figures

Tennis

Tennis events

Wimbledon Championships

Serena won the first of her 23 grand slam singles title in 1999 and achieved the career grand slam of all four majors at the Australian Open in 2003 -- giving her the "Serena Slam" as the holder of all four titles at the same time.

She hadn't yet successfully defended a title but at Wimbledon later that year she met sister Venus in the final for the second year in a row.

Serena won 4-6 6-4 6-2 for her fifth grand slam title in six events -- all against her sister.

"It wasn't easy, I'll tell you," Williams told CNN's Patrick Snell.

"It was a good three-set match, it was over two hours of play, so it was fun."

Watch Serena's 2003 interview with CNN World Sport at the top of the page.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 38°
Florence
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 36°
Scottsboro
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 27°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events