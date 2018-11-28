Clear
New York Post: Trump says Manafort pardon not off the table

In an interview with the New York Post, President Trump said that a pardon for Paul Manafort is "not off the table." CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports.

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 3:54 PM
Updated: Nov. 28, 2018 3:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump declined in a new interview to rule out the possibility that he could pardon Paul Manafort, his former campaign chairman.

"It was never discussed, but I wouldn't take it off the table. Why would I take it off the table?" Trump told the New York Post.

The President's comments come following special counsel Robert Mueller's accusation that Manafort violated his plea agreement and lied to Mueller's team after being found guilty on eight counts of financial crimes in August.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said there had been no conversations about a potential presidential pardon for Manafort.

