Clear

URGENT - Exclusive: Two key answers from Trump to Mueller

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump told special counsel Robert Mueller in writing that Roger Stone did not t...

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 1:53 PM
Updated: Nov. 28, 2018 1:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump told special counsel Robert Mueller in writing that Roger Stone did not tell him about WikiLeaks, nor was he told about the 2016 Trump Tower meeting between his son, campaign officials and a Russian lawyer promising dirt on Hillary Clinton, according to two sources familiar with the matter. One source described the President's answers without providing any direct quotes and said the President made clear he was answering to the best of his recollection. This is the first insight into how the President responded to the Mueller team's written questions -- a key unknown as Mueller aims to wrap up his investigation and prepare his final report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 42°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events