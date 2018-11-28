Clear

A mother and her baby found dead outside their cabin after suspected bear attack

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman and her 10-month-old daughter after they were found dead ...

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 2:19 AM
Updated: Nov. 28, 2018 2:19 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman and her 10-month-old daughter after they were found dead in a remote area of Canada's Yukon territory, officials said.

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her daughter Adele Roesholt, were found dead Monday outside their cabin near Einarson Lake, the Yukon Coroner's Service said.

The woman's husband said he was charged by a grizzly bear about 100 meters (roughly 328 feet) from the cabin as he returned from trapping in the Einarson Lake area, officials said.

After he was forced to shoot and kill the bear, officials said, he found the bodies of his wife and child just outside the cabin.

"It appears they had been out for a walk when the incident occurred," the coroner's service said.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said it was investigating the death of two individuals in the area following a suspected bear attack but has not release additional details.

The family had been living in the cabin for the past three months.

