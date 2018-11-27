Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Multi-car crash shuts down Bob Wallace Ave. Full Story

See what's streaming on Netflix, Amazon and Hulu in December

Enjoy some new streaming content while you deck the halls.Tis the season to enjoy all that Netflix, A...

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 9:05 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Enjoy some new streaming content while you deck the halls.

Tis the season to enjoy all that Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Now and Acorn TV have to offer during December.

Amazon.com Inc

Broadcasting industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Digital and streaming video

Hulu

Internet and WWW

Internet broadcasting

Media industry

Movie and video industry

Netflix Incorporated

Streaming media

Technology

Let's be real: with the way it feels outside, it's a gift to stay in and enjoy movies, documentaries and TV shows.

Click through the gallery above to see some of what is streaming during the month.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Florence
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 31°
Fayetteville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 27°
Decatur
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Scottsboro
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events