Cuomo 2020? Not so fast.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a frequent mention in the line-up of potential Democratic presidential contenders, says he is ruling out a run.
Andrew Cuomo
Elections and campaigns
Government and public administration
Government bodies and offices
Governors
Heads of government
Political candidates
Political Figures - US
Politics
2020 Presidential election
Elections (by type)
US Federal elections
US Presidential elections
"I am ruling it out. I ran for governor, I have a full plate, I have many projects. I'm going to be here doing the job of governor," Cuomo told WNYC's Brian Lehrer in a radio interview. "I am governor of New York and I have a lot to do."
Earlier this month, New York voters re-elected the governor to his third four-year term.
On the campaign trail this summer, Cuomo had said he would serve the four-year term, with one exception: "The only caveat is if God strikes me dead."
Related Content
- Andrew Cuomo rules out 2020 presidential run
- Biden not ruling out 2020 presidential run yet
- Avenatti floats possible 2020 presidential run
- Rep. Swalwell considering 2020 presidential run
- Flake leaves the door open for 2020 presidential run
- Dem Rep. Swalwell eyeing presidential run in 2020
- Warren vows 'hard look' at 2020 presidential run after midterms
- Beto O'Rourke leaves door open to 2020 presidential run
- Garcetti 2020? LA mayor's presidential potential
- Michael Avenatti considers 2020 run