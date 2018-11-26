Democrat TJ Cox on Monday night pulled ahead of Republican Rep. David Valadao in the race to represent California's 21st Congressional District.
According to the California Secretary of State's Office, Cox now leads by fewer than 400 votes. According to the website, Cox has received 55,672 votes to Valadao's 55,236 votes.
California
Continents and regions
Elections (by type)
Elections and campaigns
Government and public administration
Government organizations - US
North America
Politics
Southwestern United States
The Americas
United States
US Congress
US Federal elections
US House elections
US House of Representatives
David Valadao
Political Figures - US
CNN had previously projected the race for Valadao, as had other national news outlets. Vote reports after Election Night tightened the margin significantly, and the latest update from Kern County put Cox in the lead by just over 400 votes. CNN has now withdrawn its projection in the race.
Democrats have picked up a net gain of 38 seats, and will hold 233 seats in the House of Representatives, according to CNN's projections. Two races remain uncalled -- CA-21 and New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District. The Democratic candidate leads in both races. Democrat Xochitl Torres Small is ahead of Republican Yvette Herrell in NM-2. Both districts are Republican-held seats.
Republicans will hold 200 seats in the House, according to CNN's projections.
Related Content
- Democrat TJ Cox pulls ahead of Republican David Valadao in House race
- Republican Mia Love pulls ahead in Utah House race after Trump knocked her for losing
- Mia Love pulls ahead in Utah House race
- CNN House Key Races: 4 races move toward Democrats, 3 toward Republicans
- Poll: 6 House races move toward Democrats
- Democrat Gil Cisneros takes the lead over Republican Young Kim in California House race
- CNN Key Races: 11 House seats move toward Democrats, 3 in direction of Republicans
- URGENT - Democrats take their first House seat from Republicans in a key Virginia race, CNN projects
- T.J. Miller arrested for alleged fake bomb threat
- Republicans plan their resistance in a would-be Democratic House