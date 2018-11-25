Toxic gas attack injures more than 100 in Syria, state news agency reports

A toxic gas attack left more than 100 people hospitalized in the government-controlled city of Aleppo, Syrian state news agency reported Sunday.

"Terrorist groups shelled residential areas in Aleppo with explosive projectiles containing toxic gas that led to civilians choking," Cmdr. Gen. Issam al-Shilli of Aleppo Police told the Syrian Arab News Agency.

Some of those affected by the gas were hospitalized, with the severity of cases ranging from mild to medium, SANA reported, citing hospital sources. It said 107 people were injured.

The Syrian army responded by shelling the source of the attack, SANA reported, without providing additional details.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 94 civilians, including dozens of children, suffered from asphyxiation following the attack in Aleppo.

This is the first such attack since Russia and Turkey agreed on establishing a demilitarized zone in the rebel-controlled Idlib province, according to the Observatory.

However, shelling from the regime and the rebels has killed and injured dozens of civilians and militants, according to the Observatory.