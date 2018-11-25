Clear
SEVERE WX: Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Toxic gas attack injures more than 100 in Syria, state news agency reports

A toxic gas attack left more than 100 people hospitalized in the government-controlled city of Aleppo, Syria...

Posted: Nov. 25, 2018 3:36 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A toxic gas attack left more than 100 people hospitalized in the government-controlled city of Aleppo, Syrian state news agency reported Sunday.

"Terrorist groups shelled residential areas in Aleppo with explosive projectiles containing toxic gas that led to civilians choking," Cmdr. Gen. Issam al-Shilli of Aleppo Police told the Syrian Arab News Agency.

Aleppo

Biological and chemical weapons

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Chemical industry and chemicals

Chemicals and environment

Continents and regions

Environment and natural resources

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Military

Military weapons

Syria

Toxic and hazardous substances

Weapons and arms

Weapons of mass destruction

Journalism and news media

Media industry

Some of those affected by the gas were hospitalized, with the severity of cases ranging from mild to medium, SANA reported, citing hospital sources. It said 107 people were injured.

The Syrian army responded by shelling the source of the attack, SANA reported, without providing additional details.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 94 civilians, including dozens of children, suffered from asphyxiation following the attack in Aleppo.

This is the first such attack since Russia and Turkey agreed on establishing a demilitarized zone in the rebel-controlled Idlib province, according to the Observatory.

However, shelling from the regime and the rebels has killed and injured dozens of civilians and militants, according to the Observatory.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events