Clear
SEVERE WX: Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off Colombia coast

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Colombia on Saturday, according to a preliminary report f...

Posted: Nov. 25, 2018 12:39 AM
Updated: Nov. 25, 2018 12:39 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Colombia on Saturday, according to a preliminary report from the US Geological Survey.

The quake struck in the Caribbean Sea near the island of Providencia and about 19.9 miles (32 kilometers) from Mountain, Colombia, according to the USGS.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Caribbean

Continents and regions

Earthquakes

Natural disasters

The Americas

Colombia

Latin America

South America

The USGS also said the earthquake had a depth of 6.2 miles (10 kilometers). Earthquakes can occur anywhere from zero to 487 miles (800 kilometers) below the earth's surface, according to USGS.

The National Tsunami Warning Center said the earthquake is currently not expected to generate a tsunami and there is no tsunami danger for the US east coast, the Gulf of Mexico, or the eastern coast of Canada.

Likewise, the governorship of the province of San Andrés Archipelago, Providencia and Santa Catalina, said no tsunami alarm has been issued for Colombia's Caribbean coast, according to a tweet from Colombia's National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD).

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
Florence
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events