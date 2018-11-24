Soccer team's bus attacked, match pushed back

The crucial second match of the Copa Libertadores final between Argentine powerhouses Boca Juniors and River Plate was postponed a day after the Boca Juniors bus was attacked Saturday, according to the governing body of South American football and Argentina state news agency Telam.

Boca Juniors captain Pablo Perez and midfielder Gonzalo Lamardo were treated at a hospital after River Plate fans threw projectiles at their team bus on its way to the River Plate stadium in Buenos Aires, Telam reported.

Police used tear gas to disperse the crowds.

The tension between the fans of the two teams is so heated that the matches are open only to supporters of the home teams.

The two teams agreed to play Sunday evening instead of delaying the match start a few hours as originally planned, the president of the South American Football Confederation told reporters.

The match will help decide the club champion for South America (top Mexican teams are also invited). The two teams drew 2-2 in the first match of the final series.

Boca Juniors has won the competition six times, most recently in 2007. River Plate won the title in 1986, 1996 and 2015.

The two sides are competing for the title for the first time in the tournament's nearly 60-year history.