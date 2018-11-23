Clear

Al Franken reflects on the 'experience of women in this country' in Thanksgiving post

Former Minnesota Sen. Al Franken ...

Posted: Nov. 23, 2018 1:30 PM
Updated: Nov. 23, 2018 1:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former Minnesota Sen. Al Franken took to Facebook Thanksgiving morning to reflect on "the experience of women in this country" almost a year after he resigned from the Senate following allegations of sexual misconduct.

"I've also spent a lot of time over this past year thinking about the broader conversation we've been having about the experience of women in this country. I know that, for so many people, this issue raises a lot of powerful and painful feelings," he wrote. "This conversation can also be incredibly complicated. I don't think it's my place to weigh in on all the debates -- but I will continue to listen and learn."

Al Franken

Political Figures - US

Demographic groups

Females (demographic group)

Population and demographics

Society

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Discrimination

Holidays and observances

Sex crimes

Sexual harassment

Sexual misconduct

Societal issues

Thanksgiving

Violence in society

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Politics

US Congress

US Senate

"What I will say, though, is that, after a year of reflection, I'm finding it a lot easier to be grateful this Thanksgiving. Grateful for having had the chance to help make a difference on issues I care about," he continued.

Franken resigned from the Senate in December following accusations of varying sexual misconduct, including groping a woman's buttocks at a state fair in 2010 and forcibly kissing and groping a woman during a 2006 USO tour. During his resignation speech on the Senate floor, Franken said that some of the allegations against him weren't true.

"I, of all people, am aware that there is some irony in the fact that I am leaving while a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office," he said at the time, referring to the accusations of sexual misconduct against President Donald Trump, which he has repeatedly denied.

On Thursday, Franken added that he missed the Senate, but said he would "certainly" not be seeking a return to office.

"I still miss being in the fight every day, and while I'm certainly not running for anything, I hope that, in the next year, I'll have the chance to help make a difference again."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events