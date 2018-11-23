Clear

URGENT - Roger Stone associate says he is in plea negotiations with Mueller's office

(CNN) -- Roger Stone associate Jerome Corsi said Friday he is in plea negotiations with special counsel R...

Posted: Nov. 23, 2018 1:30 PM
Updated: Nov. 23, 2018 1:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Roger Stone associate Jerome Corsi said Friday he is in plea negotiations with special counsel Robert Mueller's office. Corsi, confirming an earlier Washington Post report, declined to comment further. Last week, he said publicly he expected to be indicted by Mueller for "giving false information to the special counsel or to one of the other grand jury." Corsi's role in the investigation largely revolves around the possibility that he was an intermediary between Stone and WikiLeaks. He has been involved in Mueller's investigation for roughly two months and has participated in multiple interviews with investigators, handed over documents and provided testimony before the grand jury.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events