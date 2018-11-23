Rita Ora performed "Let You Love Me" at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and there was anything but love from some viewers.
The British singer was the subject of savagery on social media after she appeared to be out of sync with the vocals during the performance.
Arts and entertainment
Celebrities
Holidays and observances
Internet and WWW
Music
Music and dance
Parades and marches
Rita Ora
Social media
Technology
Thanksgiving
"What...song is Rita Ora lip synching?" Meghan O'Keefe, deputy editor at Decider.com, tweeted. "Because it's not the one playing."
Fellow performer John Legend felt obligated to defend Ora's performance in a tweet.
"Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don't have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance," Legend tweeted. "Hope y'all enjoyed it anyway. Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live!"
Ora responded to Legend tweeting, "Thank you for clarifying what I was about to also tweet."
"It's annoying for us but anyway," Ora tweeted. "All my shows are 100 percent live always have been! When you come to a ORA show get ready! Back to holidays! Have a good one guys!"
On Thursday, Macy's tweeted about some of the technical difficulties.
"During today's NBC broadcast of the #MacysParade several recording artists experienced technical difficulties that negatively impacted their performance," the tweet read. "We apologize and want fans to know these issues were out of the artist's control."
Ora just released her first album in the US titled, "Phoenix."
Related Content
- Rita Ora lip synching at Thanksgiving Day Parade had people talking
- Twitter seizes on Rita Ora's lip sync fail
- Rita Moreno Fast Facts
- Local police officers join 'lip sync challenge'
- Police departments take on lip sync challenge
- Thanksgiving Day Fast Facts
- Jane Fonda had cancerous growth removed from her lip
- Montana Highway Patrol has fun with "Lip Sync Challenge"
- How to talk politics on Thanksgiving
- Russia's Victory Day parade: Weapons to watch