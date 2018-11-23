College marching band's bus in roll over crash

A charter bus carrying members of the University of Washington marching band rolled onto its side Thursday, leaving nearly 40 people injured, state police said.

The Husky Marching Band was traveling in a caravan of six buses to Pullman, Washington, for Friday's Apple Cup -- the annual college football game between the University of Washington and Washington State -- when a bus rolled over on an ice-covered stretch of Interstate 90, Trooper John Bryant said.

Around 40 out of the 56 people on the bus were taken to a local hospital after they suffered injuries that were not serious, Bryant said.

"The injuries reported were cuts, complaints of general pain and back pain, but the injuries are not believed to be critical," Victor Balta, a University of Washington spokesman, said in a statement.

"The university is doing everything it can to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff, and to get them safely back on their journey to Pullman."

The rest of the occupants were taken to a local elementary school and are being evaluated by Grant County aid workers.

The crash happened at 5:36 p.m. local time near George, a town 120 miles southeast of Seattle.