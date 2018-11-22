Clear

URGENT - House Republicans subpoena Comey, Lynch for private depositions

Posted: Nov. 22, 2018 9:20 AM
Updated: Nov. 22, 2018 9:20 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte issued subpoenas on Thanksgiving morning for former FBI Director James Comey and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch. Goodlatte, a Virginia Republican who is retiring, is requesting private depositions from Comey on December 3 and Lynch on December 4. House Republicans have been investigating FBI actions in the 2016 campaign, but that probe will end when Democrats take over the committee in January. Comey has previously rejected the committee's request for him to appear privately before the GOP-led inquiry, saying he would rather testify publicly instead.

