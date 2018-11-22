Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

14 curious stats about Thanksgiving

Want to show your friends and family how smart you are this Thanksgiving?Here's a list of turkey-rela...

Posted: Nov. 22, 2018 6:20 AM
Updated: Nov. 22, 2018 6:20 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Want to show your friends and family how smart you are this Thanksgiving?

Here's a list of turkey-related stats, facts and tidbits.

Holidays and observances

Thanksgiving

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Agriculture departments

Parades and marches

Companies

Macy's

$21.71 -- This year's average cost for a 16-pound turkey in the United States, down 3% from 2017 and the lowest since 2014, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation's most recent annual survey.

$48.90 -- The average cost this year to serve 10 people a Thanksgiving feast, a 22-cent decrease from last year.

42.5 million -- Turkeys produced this year in Minnesota, the largest turkey producing state, out of a total of 240 million raised in the United States.

23 -- Years since the faux-meat "Holiday Roast" by Tofurky made its debut in 1995.

42 -- The percentage of people who eat their Thanksgiving meal between 1-3 p.m., according to Statista.

17 -- Ridges on a 14-ounce can of Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce.

155 -- Years since President Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving a national holiday in 1863.

397 -- Years since the first Thanksgiving feast took place, in Plymouth, Massachusetts, in 1621. A good harvest led Plymouth Colony Gov. William Bradford to plan a three-day festival to give thanks.

91 -- Members of the Wampanoag tribe who joined in at the first Thanksgiving feast.

7,519 -- People who signed Butterball Turkey Talk-Line's petition on Change.org, calling for an official Thanksgiving turkey emoji.

98 -- Years since NFL games were first played on Thanksgiving Day, in 1920.

3.5 million -- Spectators expected to line the streets of New York City to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

54.3 million -- Americans that AAA projects will travel 50-plus miles this Thanksgiving, the highest volume since 2005.

164 million -- Consumers planning to shop over Thanksgiving weekend this year, including an estimated 116 million shoppers on Black Friday, according to the National Retail Federation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 34°
Florence
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 31°
Fayetteville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 30°
Decatur
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 26°
Scottsboro
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 27°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events