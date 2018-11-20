Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police captain in charge during Parkland shooting resigns from department

Capt. Jan Jordan, who was in charge when a gunman killed 17 people inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Scho...

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 4:53 PM
Updated: Nov. 20, 2018 4:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Capt. Jan Jordan, who was in charge when a gunman killed 17 people inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day earlier this year, has resigned, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Department.

Jordan was criticized last week during public safety hearings into the response to the shooting. She was also recently named in a lawsuit filed by Parkland, Florida, parents and students against the county and members of the sheriff's office.

2018 Parkland school shooting

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Homicide

Law enforcement

Mass murder

Murder

Policing and police forces

Resignations

School violence

Shootings

Societal issues

Society

Violence in society

CNN's phone call and emails seeking comment from the county attorney's office regarding the lawsuit were not immediately returned.

Jordan's resignation is effective Tuesday, a release from the department said. She joined the department in January 2013.

Nikolas Cruz, 20, is awaiting trial on 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. Prosecutors have said they plan to seek the death penalty.

A judge entered a plea of not guilty on Cruz's behalf when he was arraigned in March after his attorney told the judge the teen was standing mute to the charges, meaning he was declining to enter a plea.

Additionally, Parkland District Sgt. Brian Miller has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an internal review of his response to the shooting at the school, the department said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 47°
Scottsboro
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events