Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trump defends daughter Ivanka amid email scrutiny

President Donald Trump acknowledged Tuesday that his daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump ...

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 4:53 PM
Updated: Nov. 20, 2018 4:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump acknowledged Tuesday that his daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump did use private email during the start of the administration, but declined to acknowledge any hypocrisy over his criticism during the 2016 campaign of Hillary Clinton's similar practice.

"Just so you understand, early and for a little period of time, Ivanka did some emails," Trump told reporters on the South Lawn.

2016 Presidential election

Celebrities

Donald Trump

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Hillary Clinton

Ivanka Trump

Political candidates

Political Figures - US

Politics

US Federal elections

US federal government

US Presidential elections

White House

Ivanka Trump last year used a personal email account to discuss or relay official White House business, according to emails released by a nonpartisan watchdog group.

The Washington Post reported Monday the White House conducted an investigation into Ivanka Trump's email usage and that she used her personal email address for much of 2017.

According to emails released by the watchdog group, American Oversight, the President's daughter used her personal account to email Cabinet officials, White House aides and assistants. The Presidential Records Act requires all official White House communications and records be preserved. Her legal team has said she "almost always" used her personal email to work out scheduling issues related to her family.

"They weren't classified like Hillary Clinton. They weren't deleted like Hillary Clinton," the President said Tuesday. "She wasn't doing that to hide her emails."

Trump also suggested Ivanka Trump's email use was in accordance with records retention laws.

"The Presidential Record, they're all in the Presidential Record," Trump said. "There was no hiding."

"You're talking about a whole different -- you're talking about all fake news," Trump said. "There was no deletion, there was no nothing. Hillary Clinton deleted 33,000 emails. She had a server in the basement. That's the real story."

The 33,000 emails Clinton deleted were personal in nature.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 47°
Scottsboro
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events