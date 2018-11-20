Clear

Barcelona commuter train derails, at least one dead

At least one person was killed and six injured when a commuter train carrying around 150 people was derailed...

At least one person was killed and six injured when a commuter train carrying around 150 people was derailed near the Spanish city of Barcelona, officials said early Tuesday morning.

Catalonia Civil Protection tweeted that a landslide in the village of Vacarisses, about an hour and half northwest of the Catalan capital, caused the passenger train to derail.

The train and its carriages have now been completely evacuated, the fire department tweeted.

The train derailed between Can Serra and Poligon Can Torrella, according to authorities.

Eleven ambulances have been deployed to the scene, and three of the injured taken to hospital in Barcelona, according to the agency.

Images shared by the regional fire department showed the train sitting skewed and at an angle off the train tracks.

Developing story, more to come.

