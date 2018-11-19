Three arrested in Australia after 'ISIS-inspired' terror plot foiled

Three men arrested in Melbourne Tuesday were suspected of planning a terrorist attack in a public place "inspired by ISIS," Australian police said.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said the location of the planned attack hadn't been finalized, but the men had been intending to target a prominent public place.

Arrests Australia Continents and regions Counterterrorism Crime, law enforcement and corrections Criminal law International relations and national security ISIS Law and legal system Law enforcement Misc organizations National security Oceania Terrorism Terrorism and counter-terrorism Terrorist attacks Unrest, conflicts and war

"There was a view towards a crowded place, a place where maximum people would be attending to be able to kill, we allege, kill a maximum amount of people as possible," Ashton told reporters at a news conference Tuesday.

The three men, aged 21, 26 and 30, were Australian nationals of Turkish background, Ashton said, all of whom had had their passports canceled by federal agencies in the past year.

He said the three men had been under investigation since March but in recent days they'd attempted to buy a .22 semi-automatic rifle for use in the alleged plot.

"Certainly, inspired by ISIS, we know that and recently over about the last week we've become a lot more energized," Ashton said.

The development comes less than two weeks after a 30-year-old man stabbed three people, killing one, in a separate incident in Melbourne which police said was "inspired by ISIS."

Hassan Khalid Shire Ali drove a truck full of gas canisters into a crowded street on November 9 but the canisters failed to explode as planned.

After stabbing three passersby, Shire Ali was shot dead by police after a dramatic stand off. The attacker's passport had been canceled in 2015 after he had planned to fly to Syria.

Australian Federal Police (AFP) said there was no suggestion the newly foiled attack was directed by ISIS.

"If we had not acted early in preventing this attack we will allege that the consequences would have been chilling... with a potential significant loss of life," AFP Assistant Commissioner Ian McCartney said.