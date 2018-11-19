Clear

Multiple people shot in downtown Denver, 1 dead

One person was fatally shot and three others were wounded Monday in downtown Denver, officials said.I...

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 8:49 PM
Updated: Nov. 19, 2018 8:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

One person was fatally shot and three others were wounded Monday in downtown Denver, officials said.

Initially, Denver Health Medical Center spokesperson Simon Crittle said five people were fatally shot. Denver police said authorities had gotten reports of a fifth victim but couldn't find that person.

Colorado

Continents and regions

Denver

North America

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Shootings

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and three people were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, said Denver Police Spokesperson Doug Schepman.

The shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. near Coors Field on Lawrence and 21st streets.

Police are talking to witnesses hoping to get a description of a suspect, authorities said.

No information on the suspect was available Monday evening, according to Denver police

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 47°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events