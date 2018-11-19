Chicago's Mercy Hospital secured after shooting injures officer, multiple victims reported

A police officer has been shot and multiple victims have been reported in a shooting at Chicago's Mercy Hospital, the department said Monday.
Police have secured the hospital and patients are safe, the hospital said Monday afternoon. The suspect has been identified as a 32-year-old male, according to a Chicago police source.
The injured officer is in critical condition and receiving "excellent care," Chicago Police chief communications officer Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter. "Please send your prayers."
Police are asking the public to avoid the area of 26th and Michigan.
At least one offender has been shot, Guglielmi said. It was not immediately clear if by "offender" he meant a suspect or someone else.
The incident drew a heavy law enforcement response to the hospital. The FBI is assisting local authorities, a spokeswoman said.
At least 15 medic units were sent to Mercy hospital, Chicago Fire Department Public Information Officer Larry Merritt said.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson are both at Public Safety headquarters monitoring the incident unfolding at Mercy Hospital, Guglielmi said.
