Pregnant Amy Schumer returns to stage after hospitalization

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 11:18 AM
Updated: Nov. 19, 2018 11:18 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Amy Schumer is back to work.

The pregnant comic, who has been suffering some complications during the second trimester, posted a photo Sunday of her stage performance in Newark, New Jersey.

"Thanks for bringing me back to life Newark (something no one else has ever said)," the caption read.

Schumer, 37, is expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer.

The couple married in February.

Schumer recently shared she's suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, severe nausea and vomiting that can plague some pregnant women.

The comedian apologized to Texas as she had to postpone some shows because of her condition.

"I'm fine. Baby's fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story," the caption read. "I've been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows."

Schumer added "Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bulls**t!"

