California Democrat Gil Cisneros has defeated Republican Young Kim in a closely watched House race, adding yet another blue seat to the party's new House majority.
Cisneros, a former Navy officer, will represent California's racially diverse 39th Congressional District, which was previously held by retiring Republican Rep. Ed Royce.
California
Continents and regions
North America
Southwestern United States
The Americas
United States
Kim, who was seen as a charismatic potential successor to Royce, her one-time boss, finally succumbed to her opponent on Sunday.
In a concession published to Facebook, Kim said she believes that the "competitive nature of this election shows that my message and service to this community resonated."
The Democratic win in the district adds to several other pickups for the party in the districts representing Orange County, a place that used to be reliably Republican. Democrats now control seven seats representing the county, four of which are pickups from Republicans.
Related Content
- Democrat Gil Cisneros defeats Republican Young Kim in California's 39th District
- Democrat Gil Cisneros takes the lead over Republican Young Kim in California House race
- Democrat Mike Levin defeats Republican Diane Harkey in California's 49th District
- California Democrat Harley Rouda defeats longtime Rep. Dana Rohrabacher
- Democrats acknowledge defeat on DACA this year
- 5 reasons Republicans could defeat an embattled Democrat in liberal New England
- Democrats on 2018?-- Republicans on 2018?--
- Republicans, Democrats see Asian-Americans as key to victory in Southern California
- Pair of top Democratic groups target key California districts in new ad push
- Beekeeper, venture capitalist lead Democrats touting local ties in bid to flip California district