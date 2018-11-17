Trump says 'good time' for a government shutdown if no money for border wall

President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House Saturday that this would be a "good time" for a government shutdown if he doesn't get funding from Congress for his border wall.

"I think probably, if I was ever going to do a shutdown over border security, when you look at the caravans, when you look at the mess, when you look at the people coming in, this would be a very good time to do a shutdown," Trump said.

Armed forces Donald Trump Government and public administration Government bodies and offices Military Political Figures - US Politics US federal government White House Border control Budget deficits Business, economy and trade Economy and economic indicators Federal budget Federal budget deficit Government budgets Immigration Immigration politics Immigration, citizenship and displacement International relations International relations and national security National security Political platforms and issues Public debt Public finance Territorial and national borders US federal government shutdowns US-Mexico border wall

Trump added, however, that he didn't think a shutdown would "be necessary, because I think the Democrats will come to their senses."

With the midterm elections now over, Congress is anticipating returning to a battle over Trump's promised border wall.

Last month, House Speaker Paul Ryan predicted a "big fight" over border security on the horizon, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the GOP is "committed" to working to secure the funding the President wants for his signature campaign pledge.

Military border mission

Trump also said Saturday that the US military will remain at the US-Mexico border "as long as necessary," suggesting that the 5,900 troops deployed to border could stay there past December 15, the scheduled end of the mission.

The President also touted the "tremendous military force" assigned to the border mission in Texas, Arizona and California, lauding the troops for building "great fences."

"They built great fences. They built a very powerful fence, a different kind of a fence, but very powerful. The fence is fully manned," he said.

On Tuesday, CNN reported that the troops are expected to finish their assigned task of reinforcing border crossing points, largely with barbed wire, in the coming days. After that, it's unclear what additional orders they will be given other than putting up more wire, two defense officials told CNN.

Trump ordered the troops to the border to deter a caravan of migrants making its way through Mexico from seeking asylum in the US. Trump has called the caravan a threat and has alleged that gang leaders and criminals are among the migrants.