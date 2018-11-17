Clear

Trump says he'll be briefed on CIA assessment about journalist's killing

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he will be briefed by the CIA on its assessment about the killing ...

Posted: Nov. 17, 2018 8:13 AM
Updated: Nov. 17, 2018 8:13 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he will be briefed by the CIA on its assessment about the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

A senior US official and a source briefed on the matter told CNN on Friday that the agency's assessment — that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman personally ordered the killing — is based on a recording provided by the Turkish government and other evidence, including American intelligence. The CIA's assessment was first reported by The Washington Post.

The President said he will be talking later with the CIA and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"We have not been briefed yet," he told reporters at the White House on Saturday morning.

