Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Mazda-Toyota breaks ground on new facility in Huntsville Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Nordstrom shares slide over credit card screw-up

Nordstrom admitted to a multi-million dollar mistake, and investors unnerved.During its third quarter...

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 10:26 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Nordstrom admitted to a multi-million dollar mistake, and investors unnerved.

During its third quarter earnings call Thursday, Nordstrom said it had to refund $72 million to some credit card users because it accidentally charged them a higher interest rate. The admission sparked a sell-off Friday, sending the stock down more than 12%.

Banking, finance and investments

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Company activities and management

Company earnings

Consumer loans and credit

Credit cards

Financial performance and reports

Financial results

Nordstrom Incorporated

Personal finance

Retail and wholesale trade

The incident affected roughly 4% of Nordstrom (JWN) cardholders. Most customers will receive fewer than $100 in refunds.

"We have taken action, including the appropriate steps to ensure the problem is addressed and does not happen again. We sincerely apologize to these cardholders," co-president Blake Nordstrom said in prepared remarks.

Nordstrom's quarterly profit fell 42% because of the credit card refunds. The company said if it wasn't for the screw-up, its earnings would have been "slightly ahead" of its expectations. Sales grew 3%.

The Seattle-based company's recent shift into digital is still paying off. Digital sales grew 20% year-to-date and its website now makes up 30% of its overall business.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events