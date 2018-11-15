Washington Post: Trump Jr.'s India business trip cost US government nearly $100K

A family business trip to India by President Donald Trump's eldest son cost taxpayers nearly $100,000, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

The Post report, citing government documents, showed Donald Trump Jr.'s Secret Service protection racked up $97,805 in bills for the February trip to New Dehli, Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata, where there are Trump-licensed luxury high-rises.

The report also noted a review last year had pegged the government's price tag for a trip by son Eric Trump to Uruguay at $97,830.

As noted in the report, Trump Jr. had previously requested to scale back Secret Service protection, which he is authorized, but not required, to have as a member of the President's family. He had also asked to travel without protection during a family trip in June 2017, which the Secret Service reluctantly accepted. His detail was later restored to what it had been before, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

CNN has reached out to the Trump Organization and the Secret Service for comment on the report.

The President has declared Trump Jr. and his brother Eric the leaders of the Trump Organization, the private business empire.

Trump said after he won the presidency that he would remove himself from his businesses to avoid conflicts of interest in office, and then-press secretary Sean Spicer said at the outset of the President's tenure that Trump's sons were "fully in charge of the company."

But the President's ties to his business have been a regular subject of criticism and legal challenges, and the Post report marked yet another instance of the government brushing up against his interests.