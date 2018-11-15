Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Washington Post: Trump Jr.'s India business trip cost US government nearly $100K

A family business trip to India by President Donald Trump's eldest son cost taxpayers nearly $100,000, The W...

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 4:09 PM
Updated: Nov. 15, 2018 4:09 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A family business trip to India by President Donald Trump's eldest son cost taxpayers nearly $100,000, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

The Post report, citing government documents, showed Donald Trump Jr.'s Secret Service protection racked up $97,805 in bills for the February trip to New Dehli, Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata, where there are Trump-licensed luxury high-rises.

Asia

Business travel

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Eric Trump

India

Misc people

Political Figures - US

South Asia

Travel and tourism

Companies

Donald Trump, Jr.

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Politics

US federal government

Washington Post

White House

The report also noted a review last year had pegged the government's price tag for a trip by son Eric Trump to Uruguay at $97,830.

As noted in the report, Trump Jr. had previously requested to scale back Secret Service protection, which he is authorized, but not required, to have as a member of the President's family. He had also asked to travel without protection during a family trip in June 2017, which the Secret Service reluctantly accepted. His detail was later restored to what it had been before, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

CNN has reached out to the Trump Organization and the Secret Service for comment on the report.

The President has declared Trump Jr. and his brother Eric the leaders of the Trump Organization, the private business empire.

Trump said after he won the presidency that he would remove himself from his businesses to avoid conflicts of interest in office, and then-press secretary Sean Spicer said at the outset of the President's tenure that Trump's sons were "fully in charge of the company."

But the President's ties to his business have been a regular subject of criticism and legal challenges, and the Post report marked yet another instance of the government brushing up against his interests.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Florence
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Fayetteville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Decatur
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Scottsboro
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events