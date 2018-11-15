Clear

Navy SEALs and Marines charged over death of Green Beret in Mali

Two US Navy SEALs and two US Marines have been charged for their role in the June 2017 death of Army Staff S...

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 12:43 PM
Updated: Nov. 15, 2018 12:43 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two US Navy SEALs and two US Marines have been charged for their role in the June 2017 death of Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar in Bamako, Mali, a death that investigators determined to be murder.

"Charges were preferred yesterday against two sailors and two marines," the Navy said in a statement.

Africa

Armed forces

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Government organizations - US

Homicide

Investigations

Logan J. Melgar

Mali

Military

Military casualties

Misc people

Navy SEALs

Special operations forces

Unrest, conflicts and war

US Department of Defense

US federal departments and agencies

US Navy

US Special Operations Command

War casualties

Western Africa

Murder

US Marine Corps

The charges include felony murder, involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy, obstruction of justice, hazing and burglary.

The official charge sheets accuse the two Navy SEALs and two Marines of breaking into Melgar's bedroom, physically restraining him with duct tape and placing him in a chokehold.

The charge sheets say the murder took place while the accused were "perpetrating a burglary."

The four service members are also accused of lying to investigators.

The Article 32 preliminary hearing for the four accused is currently scheduled for December 10.

"We honor the memory of Staff Sgt. Melgar, our thoughts remain with his family and teammates," US Navy Capt. Jason Salata, a spokesman for US Special Operations Command, told CNN.

"If these allegations of misconduct are substantiated, they represent a violation of the trust and standards required of all service members. We trust our service members to safeguard our nation's most sensitive interests and to do so with honor," Salata added.

Earlier this month, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service sent its report on the investigation into Melgar's death to Rear Adm. Charles Rock, the commander of Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, in order to "make determinations regarding administrative or disciplinary actions as appropriate."

Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer ordered Rock to oversee see disciplinary actions relating to Melgar's death in late October.

Military officials told CNN last year that a military examiner had ruled Melgar's death at a US government compound, near the American embassy in the capital of the West African nation, was a homicide.

The Navy took over the investigation from the Army in September 2017.

CNN previously reported that two members of SEAL Team Six were under investigation.

Melgar's cause of death was asphyxiation, according to a defense official familiar with the findings of the medical examiner's report.

Melgar, a native of Lubbock, Texas, enlisted in the US Army in 2012 and began Special Forces training in 2013, according to the US Army Special Command statement. He served two deployments to Afghanistan.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Florence
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Fayetteville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Decatur
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Scottsboro
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events