Deepika Padukone reveals striking outfit from wedding to Ranveer Singh

One of the biggest names in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone, has married fellow actor Ranveer Singh in a star-studded ceremony in Lake Como, Italy.

While the wedding was a closely-guarded affair -- the couple reportedly asked guests to follow a strict no-photo policy -- pictures emerged Thursday showing the model-turned-actress adorned in red and gold, lavish colors traditionally favored by Indian brides.

Arts and entertainment Asia Celebrity and pop culture Continents and regions Families and children Fashion design India Society South Asia Weddings and engagements Fashion designers Fashion models Haute couture Celebrities Deepika Padukone Movies

The wedding was a two-day affair with local media reporting that two ceremonies took place, a Konkani ceremony on Wednesday followed by a Sindhi one, to reflect Padukone and Singh's backgrounds.

For Wednesday's ceremony, Padukone wore a red and gold sari.

The photos end months of speculation in Indian media about the bride's choice of outfit. As predicted by fans and industry insiders, it was the work of one of the country's top designers, Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Widely known by his first name, Sabyasachi was seen as the most likely candidate after he posted an Instagram picture from a pre-wedding event showing the bride-to-be in a long orange tunic top and pants, known as a salwar kameez, along with a matching "dupatta" (a long shawl-like scarf that's draped over the head and shoulders).

"He's always been a fantastic designer and couturier," said Spardha Malik, a fashion journalist and stylist, in a phone interview. "But he became a celebrity after (his TV show) 'Band Baaja Bride with Sabyasachi,' a show on bridal makeovers."

The show, whose name translates as "The Bride's Wedding Party," is now in its eighth season.

"Everyone wanted to be on the show and be dressed by him," Malik added.

An 'old-school' designer

Originally from the eastern city of Kolkata, Sabyasachi has 2.7 million followers on Instagram and has dressed everyone from Bollywood actresses to politicians. Malik described him as a "revivalist" who is "bringing back a more old-school Indian look."

"While his designs are very decadent, they're still simple and in monotone as opposed to the bright, clashing colors we often see at Indian weddings," she said.

Sabyasachi is known for his nostalgic take to Indian glamour, as well as his use of traditional craftsmanship and textiles.

"There's a lot of traditional embroidery, textiles and styles," Malik said. "It represents a heritage of royalty from the 1940s and '50s but he explores it in a very contemporary way."

His embellished designs are well-suited to the traditions of Indian weddings. Brides usually wear saris embroidered with intricate patterns, or a "lehenga" (a type of long skirt), paired with a matching blouse and dupatta.

While many modern brides now choose light, pastel colors for their weddings, red remains a favorite -- especially for Hindu ceremonies, according to Malik. The color symbolizes fertility and prosperity, as well as representing Mars, the planet of marriage, in Hindu astrology.

Celebrity brides who have worn Sabyasachi's creations in the past include actresses Bipasha Basu, Soha Ali Khan and Anushka Sharma (who wed Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli last year). The designer is well aware of the role of bridal wear in his brand's success, according to Malik.

"Most designers today have bridal collections," she said. "Now we're seeing Sabyasachi branch out into jewelery and accessories. Again, other big designers are following him and doing the same."