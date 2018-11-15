Meet the entire live-action 'Dumbo' cast in new trailer

The latest "Dumbo" trailer is bound to pull at your heartstrings and childhood memories.

Disney has released the first full-length trailer for a live-action remake of its 1941 animated classic.

Tim Burton is directing, with famous names such as Michael Keaton, Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito and Eva Green taking center stage.

From the trailer, it appears the plot will stay true to the classic tale of an elephant who was an outcast for having oversize ears but finds a home in a circus.

Following the success of "The Jungle Book" and "Beauty and the Beast," Disney has a long list of live-action remakes in the works, including "The Lion King," "Aladdin" and "The Sword in the Stone" to name just a few.

"Beauty and the Beast" broke the box-office record for the biggest North American opening weekend in 2017 and scored $357.1 million worldwide.

The new "Dumbo" is set to be released in theaters March 29.