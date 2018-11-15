Relive country music's biggest night

Clear
A gender reveal, heartfelt tributes, big wins and more were seen at this year's Country Music Awards hosted by Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley.

Country legend Garth Brooks started the County Music Awards on Wednesday night by paying respects to the 12 people killed at the Borderline Bar & Grill last week.

"On behalf of our country music community I want to say that tonight's show is lovingly dedicated to the 12 individuals who we lost far too soon just a week ago tonight at the Borderline in Thousand Oaks, California," Brooks said as a sea of camera phone lights illuminated the stadium. "Tonight let's celebrate their lives, let the music unite us with love and their enduring memory. So please join me now in a moment of silence."

The Borderline Bar & Grill, is a college country bar 40 miles west of downtown Los Angeles. The night of November 7 turned deadly when a gunman forced his way into the bar and opened fire.

Police later identified the gunman as Ian David Long, a 28-year-old US Marine Corps veteran. He was pronounced dead after officers arrived.

The victims included a veteran sheriff's deputy, a survivor of last year's mass shooting in Las Vegas, and a college student.

