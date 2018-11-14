Clear
CMA Awards 2018: The winners list

The 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards were held Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn...

Posted By: CNN Wire

The 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards were held Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The following is a list of this year's nominees with the winners indicated by *WINNER. Check back for updates throughout the night.

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Album of the Year

"From A Room: Volume 2," Chris Stapleton

"Golden Hour," Kacey Musgraves *WINNER

"Graffiti U," Keith Urban

"Life Changes," Thomas Rhett

"The Mountain," Dierks Bentley

Single of the Year

"Broken Halos," Chris Stapleton *WINNER

"Drinkin' Problem," Midland

"Drowns the Whiskey," Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert

"Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line

"Tequila," Dan + Shay

Song of the Year (awarded to the songwriter(s)

"Body Like a Back Road," recorded by Sam Hunt

"Broken Halos," recorded by Chris Stapleton *WINNER

"Drowns the Whiskey," recorded by Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert

"Drunk Girl," recorded by Chris Janson

"Tequila," recorded by Dan + Shay

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

New Artist of the Year

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs *WINNER

Chris Janson

Midland

Brett Young

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne *WINNER

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Sugarland

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Lanco

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion *WINNER

Music Video of the Year

"Babe," Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift

"Cry Pretty," Carrie Underwood

"Drunk Girl," Chris Janson

"Marry Me," Thomas Rhett *WINNER

"Tequila," Dan + Shay

Musical Event of the Year

"Burning Man," Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

"Dear Hate," Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill

"Drowns the Whiskey," Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert

"Everything's Gonna Be Alright," David Lee Murphy with Kenny Chesney *WINNER

"Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line

Musician of the Year

Jerry Douglas, dobro

Paul Franklin, steel guitar

Dann Huff, guitar

Mac McAnally, guitar

Derek Wells, guitar

