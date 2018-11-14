CMA Awards 2018: The winners list

The 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards were held Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
The following is a list of this year's nominees with the winners indicated by *WINNER. Check back for updates throughout the night.
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Album of the Year
"From A Room: Volume 2," Chris Stapleton
"Golden Hour," Kacey Musgraves *WINNER
"Graffiti U," Keith Urban
"Life Changes," Thomas Rhett
"The Mountain," Dierks Bentley
Single of the Year
"Broken Halos," Chris Stapleton *WINNER
"Drinkin' Problem," Midland
"Drowns the Whiskey," Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert
"Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line
"Tequila," Dan + Shay
Song of the Year (awarded to the songwriter(s)
"Body Like a Back Road," recorded by Sam Hunt
"Broken Halos," recorded by Chris Stapleton *WINNER
"Drowns the Whiskey," recorded by Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert
"Drunk Girl," recorded by Chris Janson
"Tequila," recorded by Dan + Shay
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
New Artist of the Year
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs *WINNER
Chris Janson
Midland
Brett Young
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne *WINNER
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Sugarland
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Lanco
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion *WINNER
Music Video of the Year
"Babe," Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift
"Cry Pretty," Carrie Underwood
"Drunk Girl," Chris Janson
"Marry Me," Thomas Rhett *WINNER
"Tequila," Dan + Shay
Musical Event of the Year
"Burning Man," Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
"Dear Hate," Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
"Drowns the Whiskey," Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert
"Everything's Gonna Be Alright," David Lee Murphy with Kenny Chesney *WINNER
"Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line
Musician of the Year
Jerry Douglas, dobro
Paul Franklin, steel guitar
Dann Huff, guitar
Mac McAnally, guitar
Derek Wells, guitar
