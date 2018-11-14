Clear
BREAKING NEWS: I-Team: Alabama parole board's corrective action plan submitted Full Story

Michael Avenatti arrested for domestic violence

Attorney Michael Avenatti has been placed under arrest for felony domestic violence and was being booked ear...

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 7:24 PM
Updated: Nov. 14, 2018 7:24 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Attorney Michael Avenatti has been placed under arrest for felony domestic violence and was being booked early Wednesday evening.

Los Angeles Police Department officer Jeff Lee said the domestic violence report was taken on Tuesday in West Los Angeles and the arrest was made Wednesday.

2020 Presidential election

Brett Kavanaugh

Donald Trump

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Political candidates

Political Figures - US

Politics

US federal court system

US Federal elections

US federal government

US Presidential elections

US Supreme Court

Arrests

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal law

Criminal offenses

Domestic violence

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Michael Avenatti

Misc people

Societal issues

Society

Violence in society

"We can confirm that today LAPD Detectives arrested Michael Avenatti on suspicion of domestic violence. This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide more details as they become available," the LAPD Twitter account posted Wednesday.

In a statement, Avenatti called the allegations "completely bogus."

"I wish to thank the hard working men and woman of the LAPD for their professionalism they were only doing their jobs in light of the completely bogus allegations against me," he said. "I have never been physically abusive in my life nor was I last night. Any accusations to the contrary are fabricated and meant to do harm to my reputation. I look forward to being fully exonerated."

The alleged domestic assault incident was first reported by TMZ.

Avenatti emerged this year as a regular antagonist of President Donald Trump, beginning with his legal representation of Stormy Daniels and his frequent media appearances. For months, he has publicly flirted with a potential bid for the Democratic presidential nomination to challenge Trump in 2020.

The alleged domestic violence incident could dash Avenatti's prospects as a potential insurgent Democratic candidate and clash with the image he has presented of himself as an advocate for women, including Daniels in her clash with Trump and an accuser against recently confirmed Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The Vermont Democratic Party canceled Avenatti's appearances for Friday and Saturday following his arrest, and it will refund all ticket sales, said Christopher Di Mezzo, the party's communications director.

The decision to cancel the events was made "almost immediately after the news broke," he said.

The allegation would also mark another legal issue for the California attorney, whose firm settled a case with the IRS in July and was ordered last month to pay a multimillion-dollar judgment over debt to a former law partner.

Following his representation of Julie Swetnick for her allegations against Kavanaugh, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley said in October that he was referring Avenatti and Swetnick to the Justice Department. Avenatti said at the time that the referral was "baseless." Several Democrats said in the wake of Kavanaugh's confirmation that Avenatti and Swetnick's involvement damaged their efforts to prevent Kavanaugh's confirmation -- a charge Avenatti denied.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Florence
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Fayetteville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Scottsboro
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events