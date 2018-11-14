Ricardel forced out of White House

The White House, after a day of uncertainty, confirmed Wednesday that deputy national security adviser Mira Ricardel is leaving her position.

She will remain in the administration.

In a statement, press secretary Sarah Sanders said, "Mira Ricardel will continue to support the President as she departs the White House to transition to a new role within the Administration. The President is grateful for Ms. Ricardel's continued service to the American people and her steadfast pursuit of his national security priorities."

Sources said the President told advisers Tuesday that he had decided to fire her.

The decision comes a day after first lady Melania Trump's office issued a surprising statement calling for Ricardel to leave the White House.

