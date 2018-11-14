Most of the Borderline shooting victims died from multiple gunshot wounds

The Ventura County Medical Examiner has released the cause and manner of death for the 12 people whose lives were lost in the Borderline Bar and Grill shooting in Thousands Oaks, California.
Ten victims died from multiple gunshot wounds, a press release from the medical examiner's office said. Two people were killed by single gunshot wounds.
Justin Meek was killed by a gunshot wound to the thorax and Cody Gifford-Coffman was shot in the head.
The manner of death was homicide for all 12 victims. Ian David Long's manner of death was suicide caused by a gunshot wound to the head.
(This story will be updated.)
