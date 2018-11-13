Clear
BREAKING NEWS: County Road 33 blocked off by Lauderdale Co. sheriff's deputies Full Story

Georgia election officials ordered to review thousands of provisional ballots

A federal judge has blocked the Georgia secretary of state from certifying election results before Friday, a...

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 1:27 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A federal judge has blocked the Georgia secretary of state from certifying election results before Friday, as the state's governor's race remains unsettled.

Late Monday night, Judge Amy Totenberg ruled that state and local officials must conduct a "good faith review" of all provisional ballots that had been rejected because a voter's name was not found on the voter registration list.

Ballots

Brian Kemp

Continents and regions

Election results

Elections and campaigns

Georgia

Government and public administration

North America

Political Figures - US

Politics

Southeastern United States

Stacey Abrams

The Americas

United States

Voters and voting

This includes using "all available registration documentation" from voters to verify their identity, instead of solely relying on the voter registration list. The Secretary of State's office has reported that more than 21,000 provisional ballots were cast.

Totenberg has ordered the state to establish a hotline for voters to determine whether their provisional ballots were counted -- and if not, the reason why.

Totenberg's ruling does not require the extension of any certification deadlines. Counties in Georgia have a 5 p.m. deadline on Tuesday to certify their results. The ruling, however, does bar the secretary of state from certifying election results before Friday, giving the state more time to address various issues stemming from the election.

The state must certify the results by 5 p.m. on November 20.

The ruling comes in response to a lawsuit filed the day before the election by the group Common Cause Georgia.

In a separate case on Tuesday, a federal judge ordered officials to count all absentee ballots that had been rejected because of date of birth discrepancies. The Abrams campaign, along with the Georgia Democratic Party had filed a lawsuit regarding the counting of rejected absentee ballots and provisional ballots.

The legal battles come as Georgia's governor's race between Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams race remains undecided. Currently, CNN has not projected a winner, but Kemp is leading Abrams with 50.3% of the vote, while Abrams has 48.8%, and less than 60,000 votes differentiating the two. Abrams has refused to concede, with her campaign believing there is enough votes still remaining to force the contest into a December 4 runoff.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Florence
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Fayetteville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
Decatur
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Scottsboro
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events