Virginia welcomes Amazon by rebranding Crystal City 'National Landing'

Amazon is bringing 25,000 jobs and a new name to Northern Virginia.The tech behemoth on Tuesday ...

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 1:27 PM
Updated: Nov. 13, 2018 1:27 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Amazon is bringing 25,000 jobs and a new name to Northern Virginia.

The tech behemoth on Tuesday ended a 14-month search for its second headquarters. Amazon announced a split between Long Island City in New York City and Arlington County in Northern Virginia.

Residents of Crystal City, Virginia, had been anticipating Amazon's move to the region, but in the official press release the neighborhood's name wasn't in the limelight. Instead, Amazon dubbed the area National Landing, "an urban community in Northern Virginia located less than 3 miles from downtown Washington, D.C."

National Landing is several neighborhoods, which include "portions of Pentagon City and Crystal City in Arlington County, Virginia, and Potomac Yard in the City of Alexandria, Virginia," according to a state of Virginia's release. "Amazon's initial growth is expected to be focused in the Crystal City and Pentagon City portions of National Landing."

Arlington County spokesperson Cara O'Donnell told CNN Business the new name is "part of the proposal as a way to brand the entire area and showcase the unique partnership between Arlington and Alexandria."

Crystal City wasn't offended by the rebrand. It said in a release it's "thrilled" with the decision.

"We're energized by the positive impact this will have on Crystal City, where momentous change is already taking place," it said.

Some current and former D.C.-area residents took to Twitter to offer up their thoughts on the new moniker.

--A previous version of this story incorrectly called Crystal City a 'city' in penultimate graf.

