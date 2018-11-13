An unborn baby has been saved by doctors after his mother was shot and killed with a crossbow in east London, the UK Press Association reported.
London's Metropolitan Police confirmed that 50-year-old Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo has been charged with the murder of Sana Muhammad, 35, following the violent attack in Ilford on Monday morning. CNN has learned that Unmathallegadoo is the ex-husband of the victim.
Children
Demographic groups
Families and children
Family members and relatives
Health and health care (by demographic group)
Health and medical
Maternal and child health
Medical fields and specialties
Obstetrics and gynecology
Population and demographics
Pregnancy and childbirth
Society
Women's health
Sana Muhammad -- previously named by police as Devi Unmathallegadoo -- was eight months pregnant with her baby, who was narrowly missed by the crossbow and was delivered safely in hospital.
The victim's husband, Imtiaz Muhammad, told the Evening Standard newspaper that the alleged killer had been hiding in the family's garden shed, before attacking her in front of her five other children.
He told the newspaper: "I can't help thinking she took my arrow. Maybe it should have hit me. The kids were all there, it was horrific."
"She was a wonderful mother and wife. We were together seven years. I am heartbroken, we were inseparable," he added.
Medics delivered the baby, due in four weeks, with the arrow still lodged in his mother, according to Muhammad.
Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, police said, and is due back in court on Thursday.
Related Content
- Doctors rescue baby as pregnant woman killed with crossbow
- Crash kills pregnant woman, baby survives
- Pregnant woman stabbed 30 times, baby dies
- Carrie Underwood pregnant with baby No. 2
- Woman dead, pregnant woman injured in shooting
- Pregnant woman killed after wheel hub hits windshield
- UPDATE: Woman killed by suspected DUI driver was pregnant
- Marijuana shops recommend products to pregnant women, against doctors' warnings
- Japanese hunters kill 120 pregnant minke whales
- 'I Didn't Know I Was Pregnant': Woman Surprised By Baby Boy's Arrival