How Drake helped John Mayer quit drinking

Turns out Drake's 30th birthday party caused John Mayer to get in his feelings.

In a cover story with Complex magazine, the Mayer said attending the rapper's soiree back in 2016 inspired him to go off the sauce.

"It was Drake's 30th birthday party, and I made quite a fool of myself," Mayer explained in the interview. "It took me weeks to stop doing this every morning I woke up."

The singer said he had quite the hangover.

Like, the mother of all hangovers.

It was on the sixth day of said hangover (you read that right) that Mayer said he had a conversation with himself.

"I looked out the window and I went, 'OK, John, what percentage of your potential would you like to have? Because if you say you'd like 60, and you'd like to spend the other 40 having fun, that's fine.'" Mayer recalled. "'But what percentage of what is available to you would you like to make happen? There's no wrong answer. What is it?' I went, '100.'"

Not drinking anymore took some adjustment, the Mayer said.

"The level feels like boredom at first. But if you stick with it, the line straightens out and it goes kind of low," he said. "You're like, 'Oh, I'm not having these high highs.' But if you work, you can bring the whole line up."