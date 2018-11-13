Susanna Dinnage appointed new Premier League chief executive

The Premier League has confirmed Susanna Dinnage will take over as the organization's chief executive.

Richard Scudamore is set to leave his current post as executive chairman at the end of the year after nearly 20 years in charge, with his role being split in two.

Business executives Football (Soccer) Labor and employment Misc people Premier League Richard Scudamore Sports and recreation Sports organizations and teams Workers and professionals

Visit cnn.com/sport for more news and videos

Dinnage -- who is currently global president of Discovery's Animal Planet -- will take up her new role in early 2019, while the search for a non-executive chair will now begin.

"I am excited at the prospect of taking on this fantastic role," Dinnage said. "The Premier League means so much to so many people.

"It represents the pinnacle of professional sport and the opportunity to lead such a dynamic and inspirational organization is a great privilege.

READ: Video streaming services changing the way we watch football

"With the support of clubs and the team, I look forward to extending the success of the League for many years to come."

Multi-billion dollar deal

Part of Scudamore's legacy has been the astronomical rise in worldwide TV rights deals, which are estimated to be $10.8 billion for 2019-2022.

When the 59-year-old took over, UK television rights were worth just $870 million -- they now currently stand at £5.7 billion.

More to follow...