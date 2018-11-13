Pelosi: 'I want women to see that you do not get pushed around'

The news out of California is truly bad this morning. But don't despair. There are many ways to help those affected by the wildfires. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. California wildfires

California's most destructive wildfire is now also its deadliest. The death toll from the Camp Fire in Northern California rose to 42, as the remains of 13 more people were found. With two people killed in Southern California's Woolsey Fire, the statewide death toll stands at 44. And with about 100 people still missing, fears are strong that the number of dead may rise even more. Most people killed in the Camp Fire died in the town of Paradise, which was destroyed. Harrowing tales of close calls and fiery escapes were shared by survivors. So, what caused these fires? No one's sure yet, but California regulators are investigating two utility companies that reported incidents close in time and location to the start of the Camp and Woolsey fires.

2. Politics

The midterms were a week ago, but results are still rolling in. Democrats got another big win with Kyrsten Sinema's victory in the Arizona Senate race. Sinema's triumph over Republican Martha McSally gives the Dems a seat the GOP had held for 24 years. And it helps soften the blow of Democrats losing high-profile Senate races in Texas, Tennessee and Missouri.

Meanwhile, recounts -- and lawsuits -- in three Florida races continue. Most of the focus remains on the Senate race, where just about 12,000 votes separate GOP Gov. Rick Scott and incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson. Scott and other Republicans have alleged voter fraud, but there's no evidence to support that. Democrats compared Scott to a dictator. A judge in one of the suits told everybody to calm down. Here's what's changed since election night in all of the outstanding races. And don't forget to watch CNN's "Election Night in America Continued" special, which runs from 8 until 11 p.m. ET.

3. Amazon

Amazon picked New York City and Northern Virginia for its new dual headquarters. That's according to a report late last night from The Wall Street Journal, which reported Long Island City and Crystal City near Washington would land the coveted hubs. An official announcement could come as soon as today. Amazon set off a civic sweepstakes unlike any other when it announced a little more than a year ago that it would accept proposals for what became known as HQ2. The new headquarters will bring the winners a massive infusion of jobs and tax revenue, but they likely will also draw fire from critics worried about their impact on infrastructure and property values.

4. Jamal Khashoggi

"Tell your boss." This short phrase, reportedly heard in an audio recording of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, is a reference to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, US intel officials believe. If true, it's the strongest evidence yet linking the de facto Saudi leader to Khashoggi's death, The New York Times reports. The Times also says a member of the 15-person "kill team" allegedly sent to Istanbul to assassinate Khashoggi can be heard on the tape making a call in Arabic to say "the deed was done." The Saudis blame rogue operators for Khashoggi's death in the Saudi consulate and have dismissed five high-ranking officials in connection with it. Turkey says he was strangled October 2 as part of a premeditated plan, and his body dismembered.

5. Stan Lee

The comic book world -- heck, the whole world -- mourns the loss of Stan Lee, the Marvel Comics master who helped create some of pop culture's most iconic characters: Spider-Man, the X-Men, Hulk, the Fantastic Four, Iron Man and Black Panther, just to name a few. Lee died Monday in Los Angeles at age 95. Lee sparked an innovation in comic book storytelling in the 1960s and watched it grow into a movie phenomenon. The Marvel Cinematic Universe -- the slew of movies based on his characters -- has made nearly $18 billion over the past decade. Hollywood heavyweights who brought Lee's characters to life -- like Robert Downey Jr. and Hugh Jackman -- paid tribute. We all can look forward to Lee's final film cameo, probably in the upcoming "Avengers 4."

