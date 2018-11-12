Kardashians pay tribute to first responders at People's Choice Awards

The Kardashians used their win Sunday night at the People's Choice Awards to shine a spotlight on those battling the California wildfires.

The family took a moment to reflect on the ongoing fires and last week's deadly mass shooting in Thousand Oaks.

Accidents, disasters and safety Arts and entertainment Awards and prizes California California wildfires Celebrities Continents and regions Entertainment and arts awards Fires Kim Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian Labor and employment Natural disasters North America People's Choice Awards Public safety workers Southwestern United States The Americas United States Wildfires Workers and professionals

California wildfires kill 31 people, with much more destruction to come

Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner Kris Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian joined together on stage to accept an award for their E! reality series.

"It's been a really rough week in our home in Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and [our neighbors in Thousand Oaks and Malibu," Kardashian West said. "Our hearts are broken from the horrific shootings and those who have lost their lives and homes, as well as the hundreds of thousands of us that have been evacuated from the devastating fires that are currently burning."

Kardashian West and her sisters, Kourtney and Khloé, fled their homes under an evacuation order after wildfires threatened their neighborhood.

A spokesperson confirmed to CNN that Caitlyn Jenner's Malibu home was spared.

Miley Cyrus, Neil Young, Gerard Butler among those to lose homes in California wildfires

"As horrible as this has been it's been amazing to see the resilient spirit of everyone involved and the heroism of those risking their lives on the front lines," Kardashian West said.

She also called on viewers to consider donating to one of the many organizations collecting supplies for first responders.

The reality star dedicated the win on behalf of her family to "all of the firefighters, the law enforcement and the first responders" working in California.

"Our country is stronger when we come together and we cannot face devastation alone," Kardashian West said. "We must continue to reach out and help each other in these trying times."