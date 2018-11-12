Estos son los ganadores de los People's Choice Awards

(CNN) - Los votos ya están aquí, el pueblo ha hablado.

El domingo por la noche fue la entrega anual de los People's Choice Awards, que distinguen a lo más popular del cine, la televisión, la música, los podcasts y más.

Esta es la lista completa de los ganadores:

Película de 2018

"Black Panther"

"Avengers: Infinity War" GANADOR

"Incredibles 2"

"Fifty Shades Freed"

"A Quiet Place"

Película Cómica de 2018

"Love, Simon"

"Blockers"

"The Spy Who Dumped Me" GANADOR

"Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again"

"Crazy Rich Asians"

Película de Acción de 2018

"Black Panther"

"Avengers: Infinity War" GANADOR

"Deadpool 2"

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"

"Ocean's 8"

Película de Drama de 2018

"12 Strong"

"Red Sparrow"

"Midnight Sun"

"A Quiet Place"

Película familiar de 2018

"A Wrinkle in Time"

"Hotel Transylvania 3"

"I Can Only Imagine"

"Christopher Robin"

Estrella Masculina de 2018

Chris Hemsworth, "Avengers: Infinity War"

Robert Downey Jr., "Avengers: Infinity War"

Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther" GANADOR

Chris Pratt, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"

Nick Robinson, "Love, Simon"

Estrella femenina de 2018

Sandra Bullock, "Ocean's 8"

Anne Hathaway, "Ocean's 8"

Lily James, "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again"

Bryce Dallas Howard, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"

Estrella de Película de drama 2018

John Krasinski, "A Quiet Place"

Emily Blunt, "A Quiet Place"

Jennifer Lawrence, "Red Sparrow"

Chris Hemsworth, "12 Strong"

Jamie Dornan, "Fifty Shades Freed" GANADOR

Estrella de Película de Comedia 2018

John Cena, "Blockers"

Nick Robinson, "Love, Simon"

Amanda Seyfried, "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again"

Mila Kunis, "The Spy Who Dumped Me"

Estrella de Película de Acción 2018

Chris Hemsworth, "Avengers: Infinity War"

Ryan Reynolds, "Deadpool 2"

Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther"

Danai Gurira, "Black Panther" GANADOR

Chris Pratt, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"

Programa de TV de 2018

"This Is Us"

"Grey's Anatomy"

"The Big Bang Theory"

"13 Reasons Why"

"Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments" GANADOR

Programa de Drama de 2018

"This Is Us"

"Grey's Anatomy"

"13 Reasons Why"

"Riverdale" GANADOR

"The Handmaid's Tale"

Programa de Comedia de 2018

"The Big Bang Theory"

"Modern Family"

"Black-ish"

"Orange Is the New Black" GANADOR

"The Good Place"

Programa de Revival de 2018

"American Idol"

"One Day at a Time"

"Queer Eye"

"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"

"Dynasty" GANADOR

Programa de Telerrealidad de 2018

"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"

"Queer Eye"

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" GANADOR

"Chrisley Knows Best"

"Vanderpump Rules"

Programa de Competencia de 2018

"Ellen's Game of Games"

"Big Brother"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"America's Got Talent"

Estrella Masculina de TV 2018

Andrew Lincoln, "The Walking Dead"

Cole Sprouse, "Riverdale"

Justin Chambers, "Grey's Anatomy"

Freddie Highmore, "The Good Doctor"

Harry Shum Jr., "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments" GANADOR

Estrella Femenina de TV 2018

Ellen Pompeo, "Grey's Anatomy"

Mandy Moore, "This Is Us"

Camila Mendes, "Riverdale"

Viola Davis, "How to Get Away With Murder"

Katherine McNamara, "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments" GANADOR

Estrella de Programa de Drama 2018

Ellen Pompeo, "Grey's Anatomy"

Mariska Hargitay, "Law & Order: SVU" GANADOR

KJ Apa, "Riverdale"

Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Katherine Langford, "13 Reasons Why"

Estrella de Programa de Comedia 2018

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Kristen Bell, "The Good Place"

Sofia Vergara, "Modern Family"

Drew Barrymore, "Santa Clarita Diet"

Talk Show Matutino 2018

"Steve"

"Live With Kelly and Ryan"

"The Real"

"Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith"

Talk Show Nocturno 2018

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"The Late Late Show With James Corden"

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" GANADOR

"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah"

"Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen"

Participante de Programa de Competencia 2018

Nikki Bella, "Dancing With the Stars"

Maddie Poppe, "American Idol" GANADOR

Brynn Cartelli, "The Voice"

Cody Nickson, "The Amazing Race"

Eva Igo, "World of Dance"

Estrella de Telerrealidad 2018

Antoni Porowski, "Queer Eye"

Joanna Gaines, "Fixer Upper"

Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"

Nikki Bella, "Total Bellas"

Programa que vale la pena ver 2018

"Outlander"

"Queer Eye"

"Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments" GANADOR

"13 Reasons Why"

"Shameless"

Programa de Ciencia Ficción y Fantasía 2018

"Supernatural"

"The Originals"

"The Expanse"

"Wynonna Earp" GANADOR

"Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"

Artista Masculino 2018

Drake

Keith Urban

Ed Sheeran

Shawn Mendes GANADOR

Bruno Mars

Artista femenino 2018

Taylor Swift

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Nicki Minaj GANADOR

Grupo de 2018

Twenty One Pilots

Panic! At the Disco

5 Seconds of Summer

BTS GANADOR

Super Junior

Disco de 2018

Cardi B, "Invasion of Privacy"

Camila Cabello, "Camila"

Shawn Mendes, "Shawn Mendes"

Ariana Grande, "Sweetener"

Nicki Minaj, "Queen" GANADOR

Canción de 2018

Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"

Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood"

Selena Gomez, "Back to You"

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"

BTS, "Idol" GANADOR

Artista Country de 2018

Thomas Rhett

Luke Bryan

Carrie Underwood

Blake Shelton GANADOR

Keith Urban

Artista Latino de 2018

Becky G

CNCO GANADOR

J Balvin

Bad Bunny

Shakira

Video Musical de 2018

Selena Gomez, "Back to You"

Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"

Childish Gambino, "This Is America"

Camila Cabello, "Never Be the Same"

BTS, "Idol" GANADOR

Gira de Conciertos de 2018

Beyoncé & Jay Z, On the Run II Tour

Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour GANADOR

Britney Spears, Piece of Me Tour

Katy Perry, Witness Tour

Super Junior, Super Show 7

Influidor de Belleza 2018

NIKKIETUTORIALS

Bretman Rock

Brooklyn and Bailey

Jackie Aina

James Charles GANADOR

Estrella de Redes Sociales 2018

JennaMarbles

Amanda Cerny

The Dolan Twins

Lele Pons

Estrella Animal de 2018

Lil Bub

Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund GANADOR

Gone to the Snow Dogs

Cole & Marmalade

April the Giraffe

Celebridad de Redes Sociales 2018

Ellen DeGeneres

Chrissy Teigen

BTS GANADOR

Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez

Actuación de Comedia de 2018

Kevin Hart GANADOR

Tiffany Haddish

Ali Wong

Marlon Wayans

Amy Schumer

Estrella con Estilo de 2018

Zendaya

Blake Lively

Emma Watson

Beyoncé

Harry Styles GANADOR

Cambiador del Juego de 2018

Colin Kaepernick

Serena Williams GANADOR

Cristiano Ronaldo

Aly Raisman

Nia Jax

Podcast pop de 2018

"Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith"

"Scrubbing in With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad" GANADOR

"Anna Faris Is Unqualified"

"LADYGANG"

"Chicks in the Office"