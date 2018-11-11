Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Georgia Democrats, Abrams' campaign files lawsuit to challenge rejection of votes

The Georgia Democratic Party and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' campaign filed a ...

Posted: Nov. 11, 2018 10:02 PM
Updated: Nov. 11, 2018 10:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Georgia Democratic Party and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' campaign filed a lawsuit in federal court Sunday asking for rejected absentee ballots and provisional ballots to be counted in the Georgia governor's race.

The lawsuit challenges the rejection of more than 1,000 absentee ballots for missing information or mismatching information, like birth dates or addresses.

Ballots

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Law and legal system

Lawsuits and claims

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

Stacey Abrams

Trial and procedure

US Democratic Party

US political parties

Voters and voting

Election results

Brian Kemp

The lawsuit also seeks relief for voters whose provisional ballots were rejected in Gwinnett and Dekalb counties, which are in the Atlanta metro area, because they are registered in a different county.

CNN has not projected a winner in the race.

Republican candidate Brian Kemp currently leads Abrams with 50.3% of the vote. If Kemp's share dips below 50%, the race automatically goes into a run-off on December 4, even if Kemp is the top vote-getter. For now, Kemp's lead stands at nearly 59,000 votes.

"This race is not over. It's still too close to call. And we cannot have confidence in the secretary of state's numbers," Abrams' campaign manager, Lauren Groh-Wargo, said in a conference call with reporters Sunday.

Groh-Wargo said that 5,000 votes were counted Saturday, most of them absentee or vote-by-mail ballots, and Abrams added nearly all of those votes to her total.

"In short, our legal strategy is simple: Count every vote," Groh-Wargo said later on the call.

Kemp's campaign has argued that there are not enough outstanding ballots to force a runoff.

Georgia Democrats and Abrams' campaign are also asking for an extension of the certification deadline until Wednesday night to allow the counties to have adequate time to count every vote. The certification is currently planned for Tuesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 47°
Scottsboro
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events