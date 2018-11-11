Massive warehouse fire raging in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood

Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at a warehouse in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood.
The fire was reported Saturday night and has impacted multiple structures in the area, said Seattle Fire Public Information Officer Kristin Tinsley.
When firefighters arrived, they saw flames as high as 50-75 feet, Tinsley said.
One warehouse has collapsed but no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known, officials said.
The building where the fire started is believed to primarily house lumber, Tinsley said.
