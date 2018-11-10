Clear
READ: Florida secretary of state announces recounts for 3 races

Posted By: CNN Wire

Florida's secretary of state on Saturday announced recounts in the narrow contests for governor, senator and agriculture commissioner.

Read the statements here: cnn.com/2018/11/10/politics/read-florida-recount-statement/index.html

