Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

FBI: Man who stole and crashed commercial airplane acted alone

The airline worker who stole a passenger plane from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in August and died ...

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 2:08 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The airline worker who stole a passenger plane from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in August and died after crashing it did so intentionally and acted alone, according to an FBI investigation into the incident released Friday.

Richard Russell, who had a wide-ranging discussion with air traffic control while flying the plane he had stolen, piloted the aircraft into a "final decent to the ground" that was intentional according to the FBI. He did not have any assistance during the incident, the investigation found.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Aircraft

Aircraft accidents

Aviation and aerospace industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Commercial and general aviation aircraft

Continents and regions

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Government organizations - US

North America

Northwestern United States

Seattle

The Americas

United States

US Department of Justice

US federal departments and agencies

Washington (State)

Accident investigations

Air transportation

Air transportation safety

Air travel incidents

Investigations

Safety issues and practices

Transportation and warehousing

Travel and tourism

Travel safety and security

"If the pilot had wanted to avoid impact with the ground, he had time and energy to pull the column back, raise the nose, and initiate a climb," the report said.

"Extensive investigative activity failed to reveal any additional subject(s) involved in the planning or execution of the unauthorized flight," it said.

Russell, a 28-year-old baggage handler for Horizon Air, stole an empty passenger plane that was parked in a maintenance area and was not scheduled for flight.

After taking off, he told air traffic control he was "just a broken guy."

"I've got a lot of people that care about me, and it's going to disappoint them to hear that I did this," Russell says. "I would like to apologize to each and every one of them. Just a broken guy, got a few screws loose, I guess. Never really knew it until now."

The FBI said in a statement that it will not pursue charges over the incident "given the death of Russell and his lack of co- conspirators."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events