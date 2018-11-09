Quickly catch up on the day's news

Clear
Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- The fast-moving wildfires in California have grown deadly, and more than 150,000 people have been forced to leave their homes.

-- President Donald Trump is downplaying his ties to the Justice Department official he has just named as acting attorney general in the face of mounting criticism about his appointment.

-- Former first lady Michelle Obama writes in her highly-anticipated memoir that she'll "never forgive" President Trump for endangering her family, the Washington Post reports.

-- Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson's re-election campaign is suing Florida's secretary of state as the fight over counting votes continues.

-- A federal judge has halted construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, in a blow to the Trump administration and a win for environmental groups.

-- US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been released from the hospital after breaking several ribs in a fall. She plans to work from home today.

-- Scotland is set to become the first country in the world to include LGBTI issues in school curricula.

-- A flight attendant went the extra mile for a mother who had run out of formula to feed her baby on a domestic flight in the Philippines.

-- This actress and major Spice Girls fan changed her name because of her love of Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton.

