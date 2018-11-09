Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Kimmel unveils bubble for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Late-night comedians reacted to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg going to the hospital after she fell and fractured three ribs.

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 10:59 AM
Updated: Nov. 9, 2018 11:14 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from the hospital Friday after fracturing three ribs when she fell in her office earlier this week.

Court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg said Ginsburg, 85, is "doing well and plans to work from home today."

According to the court, Ginsburg experienced discomfort after going home following the fall and was admitted to George Washington University Thursday morning for observation and treatment.

The Supreme Court's oldest justice, Ginsburg has previously survived two forms of cancer and a heart procedure to have a stent placed in her right coronary artery.

Ginsburg said in July she hopes to stay on the bench past 2020.

"I'm now 85," Ginsburg said. "My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events